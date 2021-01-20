unilad
Trump Will Reportedly Start His Own Political Party After Leaving Office

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Jan 2021 08:58
Trump Will Reportedly Start His Own Political Party After Leaving OfficePA

Donald Trump apparently has no plans of leaving politics behind after departing the White House, as sources say he wants to start the ‘Patriot Party’ to rival Republicans and Democrats. 

There are just hours left of Trump’s time as president, with Joe Biden set to be inaugurated into Office at 12.00pm EST today, January 20.

Trump’s final weeks have been embroiled in controversy as a result of the January 6 Capitol riots, prompting criticisms from top lawmakers and his impeachment for ‘incitement of insurrection’.

President Trump delivers remarks to supporters in DC to support Trump's claims of voter fraudPresident Trump delivers remarks to supporters in DC to support Trump's claims of voter fraudPA Images

With members of his own party turning on him, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump plans to start fresh with a new political party, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It’s unclear in what ways Trump would differentiate his Patriot Party from the Republicans, but the president is said to have expressed his interest in the idea to several aides and other people close to him last week.

If he were to move ahead with the suggestion, it would require a substantial investment of time and resources. However, the Capitol riots show that the president still has a large number of supporters willing to do anything – even break the law – to see him in power.

As some of Trump’s supporters were not deeply involved in Republican politics prior to his 2016 campaign, it’s likely he would be able to secure their support in the future.

DC: Trump Supporters Protest Against Biden Election WinDC: Trump Supporters Protest Against Biden Election WinPA Images

The White House has declined to comment on the alleged new venture.

Although attempts at third parties have been made in the past, they have typically failed to garner enough support to play a significant role in national elections, where Republicans and Democrats typically take the lead. Trump’s efforts in particular would likely result in strong opposition from Republican party officials.

In 1968, far-right segregationist governor George Wallace won five states while running as the nominee of the American Independent Party. No third-party candidate has won a statewide federal election since, though a number of independents have been elected to Congress.

TrumpTrumpPA Images

The news of the Patriot Party comes after Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the US Senate, delivered a speech on Tuesday, January 19, blaming Trump for the chaos that unfolded at the Capitol earlier this month.

McConnell stated: ‘The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.’

The senator’s comments were the most severe he has given against Trump, setting a tone as Republicans consider whether to convict him of incitement of insurrection.

