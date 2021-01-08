Trump Yelled At Pence ‘I Don’t Want To Be Your Friend’ After He Refused To Subvert The Election

Trump Yelled At Pence ‘I Don’t Want To Be Your Friend’ After He Refused To Subvert Election PA Images

Amid the chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s last ditch effort to overturn his election loss went out with a whimper, and there’s one person in particular he’s taking it out on.

Giving off strong ‘two five-year-olds fighting in a playground’ vibes, The Daily Beast reports Trump yelled at Vice President Mike Pence: ‘I don’t want to be your friend,’ after the VP told him that he wouldn’t make any move to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

Advert 10

Trump’s latest childish antics will come as a surprise to virtually no one, but the comments are yet more proof of just how quickly the relationship between the president and one of his most loyal allies has deteriorated over the past few days.

PA Images

Prior to Wednesday, Trump had publicly pressured Pence to refuse to accept the election results, reportedly going ballistic at his second-in-command after Pence told him that he couldn’t and wouldn’t stand in the way of Biden’s victory.

In a now-deleted tweet sent shortly before rioters stormed the Capitol building, Trump laid the blame on Pence, Sky News reports.

Advert 10

He tweeted:

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution…USA demands the truth!

After breaching the Capitol, some in the pro-Trump mob reportedly went searching for Pence, leading to fears for the vice president’s safety. Hours after having been evacuated from the chamber, the Pence returned to declare Joe Biden president-elect early Thursday morning.

PA

Advert 10

Since then, Pence has been somewhat conspicuous in his silence. Over the past 24 hours talk has spread of Trump being removed under the 25th Amendment, a plan which would require Pence to declare Trump unfit for office and assume the powers of the presidency himself.

Yesterday, January 7, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer revealed that they had called Pence to urge him to invoke the amendment, but were left on hold for almost half-an-hour as he refused to come to the phone. The vice president is said to be opposed to the demands.

There is speculation that House Democrats will begin impeachment proceedings in the coming days, although politicians and analysts generally say it is a long shot that attempts to remove Trump from office so close to the end of his term will succeed.