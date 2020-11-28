Trump's $3 Million Recount In Milwaukee Ends Up Increasing Biden's Lead PA Images

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know several Biden-winning states have proven their counts were correct, with Wisconsin being the most recent to do so.

Since the election took place on November 3, Trump has been campaigning for recounts in a handful of states and has made several claims of voting fraud, many of which have been dismissed.

Advert 10

Now, after paying a whopping $3 million to have the city of Milwaukee recount its votes, Trump has ended up increasing his Joe Biden’s lead.

Biden PA Images

Biden originally won the votes in Milwaukee County, and after the Trump-funded recount finishing yesterday, November 27, he won again – but by 132 more votes to his victory.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in all Biden gained an extra 257 votes while Trump had an additional 125. It took the county seven days to recount almost 460,000 ballots, reported the local news outlet.

Advert 10

Following the recount, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said:

I promised that this would be a transparent and fair process, and it was. There was an examination of every ballot by election workers, a meticulous recounting of every ballot that was properly cast, a transparent process that allowed the public to observe, a fair process that allows the aggrieved candidate who sought the recount an opportunity to observe and object to ballots they believe should not be counted.

Trump PA Images

Wisconsin isn’t the only state having its voting results questioned – the likes of Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania have also come under fire from the president.

Advert 10

Another recent development that has occurred was Pennsylvania State rejecting the president’s election fraud claims.

US District Judge Matthew Brann described the lawsuit as being ‘like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together’ as Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was unable to offer any solid evidence to the Trump administration’s claims.

Trump actually lost three lawsuits in one day on Friday, November 20 – a huge blow to his ongoing claims.

Trump PA Images

Advert 10

In addition to losing his lawsuit in Pennsylvania, he also lost a case in Georgia where Trump’s team claimed election officials improperly changed the process of handling absentee ballots, as well as in Arizona. The Trump administration had asked officials in Phoenix to not certify Biden as the winner.

While all this has been going on, Trump has been spending a large majority of his time playing golf – something he was doing when Biden’s win was announced.

The 74-year-old even chose to miss the G20 summit on November 21 to hit a few holes instead.