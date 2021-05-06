Trump’s Adult Children Cost Taxpayers $140,000 In The Month After He Left Office

PA Images

Donald Trump’s adult children cost US taxpayers $140,000 in the month after he left office, as the former president opted to extend their Secret Service protection.

Trump has a total of five children from three marriages, his eldest being 42-year-old Donald Trump Jr, son of Ivana Trump, and the youngest being 14-year-old Barron, who Trump shares with his current wife and former first lady Melania.

After his time in the White House came to an end in January, Trump decided to extend Secret Service protection for his three eldest children – Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr – for six months.

According to records obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW), the protection did not come cheap for US taxpayers, because in February Secret Service agents filed $140,975.14 in receipts for travelling with the three members of Trump’s family.

The receipts spanned January 21 to February 21 and marked Trump’s first four weeks out of office following his loss to Joe Biden. CREW reports that more than $52,000 was earmarked for transportation costs, while hotel costs amounted to almost $90,000.

The costs came from both foreign and domestic trips and included a 10-day trip to Salt Lake City in Utah taken by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in January, where accommodation for the security cost $62,599.39.

That journey was followed by a trip to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, for which there were no receipts.

Also in the weeks following Biden’s inauguration, Eric and Lara Trump travelled to the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in New York, as well as to Queens, Miami, Lake Placid and Palm Beach, with the latter trip costing the Secret Service more than $10,000 in accommodation fees.

Though almost $141,000 is a big enough figure in itself, the watchdog notes that the records do not cover Secret Service costs relating to properties owned by the former president, where he and his children often spend their time. This indicates that taxpayers actually forked out a lot more than what is included in the documents obtained by CREW.

Discussing the findings, the group said, ‘If just one month of the Trump children’s extended Secret Service protection cost $140,000, then the full six months could cost taxpayers nearly $1 million.’

It continued:

Unfortunately, the records appear to not even be a complete accounting of the costs since the Secret Service did not provide records of spending at Trump businesses, which is the most controversial aspect of the extended protection.

The findings come after a Freedom of Information Act request was filed to determine the cost of extending Secret Service protection to Trump’s children.