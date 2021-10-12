unilad
Trump’s Aides Being Investigated For Allegedly Stealing Goodie Bags Containing Expensive Gifts From G7

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Oct 2021 14:48
Trump's Aides Being Investigated For Allegedly Stealing Goodie Bags Containing Expensive Gifts From G7

Political aides appointed by Donald Trump are under investigation following allegations they stole goodie bags full of expensive gifts from the 2020 G7 summit. 

The summit was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was set to take place at Camp David in Maryland.

The gift bags had been made up for foreign leaders who were supposed to be attending the event and contained dozens of items purchased using government funds, including leather portfolios, pewter trays and marble trinket boxes emblazoned with the presidential seal or signatures of Trump and his wife, Melania.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia (Alamy)Alamy

According to a report by The New York Times, nonpartisan career officials saw their political-appointee colleagues taking the goodie bags from storage in a large room at the State Department, known as the vault, during the transition to the Biden administration following the 2020 presidential election.

Career officials began to examine the accounting of foreign gifts after Joe Biden became president, and reportedly realised many of the gift bags were missing, along with more than a dozen additional presents given to Trump officials.

The State Department’s Inspector General is now investigating the allegations into the missing bags alongside the other cases of missing items, which include a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey given to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a 22-carat gold coin given to an official.

Ethics experts cited by The Times said the missing bags reflected larger issues with the Trump presidency, with Stanley M Brand, a criminal defence lawyer and a former top lawyer for the House of Representatives, saying: ‘Whether this was indifference, sloppiness or the Great Train Robbery, it shows such a cavalier attitude to the law and the regular process of government.’

Donald Trump (Alamy)Alamy

In a statement addressing the allegations, the State Department said it ‘takes seriously its role in reporting the disposition of certain gifts received by US government employees’ and that it was ‘investigating the whereabouts of gifts that are unaccounted for and the circumstances that led to their disappearance.’

The report raising the allegations is based on public documents and others produced by the federal government under the Freedom of Information Act, as well as interviews with current and former government officials and on-the-record responses to questions from several government departments and agencies.

There is said to be no evidence Trump or Melania took any gifts they weren’t entitled to during their time in the White House.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Now, President, Theft

