Trump’s Attempts To Overturn Election Have Cost $519 Million So Far

Former president Donald Trump’s attempts the overturn the results of the US election have so far cost taxpayers $519 million, an amount which is said to still be growing.

This is according to a review of local, state and federal spending records, as well as information gained through interviews with government officials conducted by The Washington Post.

The costs associated with Trump’s fruitless endeavour have risen daily, with various government agencies left forced to channel public funds into addressing actions taken by Trump and his supporters who regard the election to have been ‘stolen’.

lin wood PA Images

Expenditures include legal fees sparked by a series of unsuccessful lawsuits, heightened security in response to death threats made against poll workers, and expensive repairs required following the deadly Capitol riots of January 6.

The insurrection led the costly massing of thousands of National Guard troops on the streets of Washington DC, with fears of further extremist violence.

More than $480 million of the total costs of Trump’s attempts to overturn the election can be attributed to the military’s estimated expenses for troop deployment up until mid-March.

However, the financial impact of Trump’s refusal to concede to President Joe Biden is probably far higher than what has so far been documented, and we may never know the true amount.

Donald Trump PA Images

Utah Highway Patrol superintendent Michael Rapich revealed that $227,000 had been spent on January 17 for the deployment of 300 troops to Washington following threats of an armed siege by pro-Trump supporters ahead of President Biden’s inauguration.

Rapich told The Washington Post:

I think anytime you see an event like we saw on January 6th, it changes your perspective going forward. You don’t take things for granted like we used to. It is an incredible amount of money to spend.

Trump has continually spread unsupported conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud having swung the votes in President Biden’s favour. There is no evidence to support his claims.