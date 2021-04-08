Trump’s Campaign Manager Is Helping Caitlin Jenner In Bid For California Governor

PA Images

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale is said to be helping Caitlyn Jenner as she considers a run for Governor of California.

News emerged yesterday, April 7, that Jenner was looking to go up against Gavin Newsom in his all-but-confirmed recall election. It comes years after she considered running for the Senate in California.

The 71-year-old is a longtime Republican and earlier Trump ally who revoked her support for the former POTUS amid his administration’s treatment of trans people. However, she’s seemingly still willing to tap into his resources.

Following an initial report from Axios on Jenner’s political ambitions, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman tweeted, ‘Brad Parscale – who is said to have known Jenner for several years – is advising her on building her team. He is not the campaign manager but providing guidance on who to fill specific roles.’

Parscale is considered a key figure in Trump’s first election win, helping him to launch a presidential bid in the campaign’s data analytics team after years under the family’s wing. He’d never worked in politics prior to helping Trump.

PA Images

Following his win, Parscale went on to work with America First Policies, a pro-Trump political organisation. In 2018, he became campaign manager, but was demoted in 2020 following Trump’s Tulsa rally, eventually stepping down as a senior adviser months later.

Jenner is also reportedly working with Caroline Wren in her considerations, a GOP fundraiser who previously worked for the Trump Victory fundraising committee and organised his rally that preceded the US Capitol riots. Sources close to Jenner say she’s ‘very, very serious’ about running for governor.

PA Images

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Jenner acknowledged criticism she’d received in the past for her political views, but said she’d changed her thinking ‘in a lot of ways’, identifying as ‘economically conservative, socially progressive’.

She added, ‘They said I’m too controversial. And that hurt. I think I had been wearing rose-colored glasses. I thought I could change the world. Now I know I can only try and change one person at a time.’

In a Washington Post op-ed, she also wrote, ‘Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake.’ However, her prospective run for governor has attracted criticism from some corners.

Charlotte Clymer, director of communications and strategy at Catholics for Choice, tweeted, ‘The transgender community is diverse in background and thought, and yet, we are overwhelmingly opposed to the policies of the Republican Party, who have shown repeatedly they see us as unworthy of human rights. Caitlyn Jenner may be trans, but she does not represent us. At all.’