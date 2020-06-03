Trump’s Disapproval Rating Is Now Higher Than Any US President In History At This Time In Office PA

President Donald Trump has the highest disapproval rating of any US president before him at this point in office.

At the time of writing, the 45th President of the United States has a disapproval rating of 54%, the highest recorded rating since October 2019.

The only other president before Trump to come remotely close to this abysmal score was 39th president Jimmy Carter, who had a disapproval rating of 52% after 1,230 days in office.

Trump

These woeful figures were shared by opinion poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight, which published the numbers Tuesday, June 2. The site also found that 42.6% of Americans approve of President Trump.

Editor-in-Chief at FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver, tweeted:

Trump’s disapproval rating has been on the rise again, now up to 54%. There were some presidents with lower approval ratings to this point in their first terms, but no president had a higher *disapproval* rating than Trump now has.

After 1,230 days in the White House, President Barack Obama had a 47.1% disapproval rating and a 47.3% approval rating.

At this same point in term, President George W. Bush was sitting at a 49.9% disapproval rating, whilst President Bill Clinton had a 37.5% disapproval rating.

With many in the US left unimpressed by President Trump’s response to both the ongoing health crisis and the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, it’s unsurprising that disapproval ratings are so very high.

A number of polls show President Trump to have significantly lower approval than Democrat rival Joe Biden ahead of November‘s presidential election, a fact that appears to have riled him up.

Taking to Twitter to complain about a Fox News poll which saw Biden best him by eight points, President Trump tweeted:

@FoxNews should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll! […] Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll?

A CBS News survey taken May 29 to June 1 found that the majority of Americans believe President Trump’s handling of the aftermath of George Floyd’s death has proven more divisive than unifying.

Last month, Twitter flagged one of President Trump’s tweets for violating the platform’s standards against glorifying violence.

The tweet – which stated ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ – was left up but was covered with a public notice that users had to click to view.

It was also discovered that just 35% of respondents felt President Trump tweets mainly to unite Americans, while 63% disagreeing with this. Furthermore, President Trump’s response to the Minneapolis protests were met with 49% disapproval and 32% approval.