Trump's Election Campaign Staff Worked On Rally That Led To Capitol Riot PA Images

Former Trump campaign staff helped to organise the rally that led to a mob attacking the Capitol on January 6, documents have shown.

Despite repeated denials that staff who worked on Trump’s unsuccessful 2020 reelection campaign had anything to do with the rally that the president spoke at shortly before the violence began, a government permit shows that at least seven of the 12 people listed as ‘onsite emergency contacts’ for the event have previously either worked for or been paid by the Trump campaign.

Advert 10

The rally, which was estimated to attract 30,000 people, was officially organised by ‘Women for America First’, and was promoted as a ‘March for Trump’ set to coincide with the joint session of Congress that was being held in the Capitol to certify the results of the election. The official permit did not include plans for a march to the Capitol following the rally, but acknowledged that ‘some participants may leave to attend rallies at the United States Capitol to hear the results of Congressional certification of the Electoral College count’.

Trump PA Images

As well as the president himself, several members of the Trump family, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and a number of pro-Trump lawmakers spoke at the rally, with many of them directly urging their supporters to ‘fight’ against the election results.

Rally organisers with connections to the Trump campaign included: former director of advance Justin Caporale, who also previously worked for Melania Trump; Megan Powers, who remained the Trump campaign’s director of operations up to and during the month of the rally; and Maggie Mulvaney, a former director of campaign finance operations for the campaign, CNN reports

Advert 10

Trump supporters at Washington DC rally PA Images

Jason Miller, the spokesperson for the Trump campaign, denied the campaign had any official involvement in the rally, telling CNN:

The Trump campaign did not organise, operate or finance the event. No campaign staff was involved in the organisation or operation of the event. If any former employees or independent contractors for the campaign worked on this event they did not do so at the direction of the Trump campaign.

A number of other organisations that helped plan rallies and encouraged Trump supporters to travel to Washington on the day of the riots have since claimed they had only intended for peaceful protests. Social media posts uncovered following the riot show that many supporters were openly discussing storming the Capitol building in the days and weeks leading up to January 6, however the rally’s organisers have maintained they had no knowledge of any plans for violence.

Advert 10