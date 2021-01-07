Trump's Former Military Leaders Condemn Him For Interfering With Peaceful Transfer Of Power PA Images

Former US military leaders who served under Donald Trump have criticised the president for interfering with a peaceful transfer of power, after violent rioters broke into the US Capitol yesterday.

Trump’s first secretary of defence, James Mattis, said the ‘violent assault’ on the Capitol was clearly an effort to ‘subjugate American democracy by mob rule’ and ‘fomented by Trump’.

Rioters stormed the grounds of the Capitol yesterday in a bid to disrupt the ceremonial counting of electoral votes, shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on the building in protest against the election results.

Congress Finalises Biden's Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol

Joseph Dunford, a retired general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CNN yesterday, December 6, that ‘leaders who have continued to undermine a peaceful transition in accordance with [US] Constitution have set the conditions for today’s violence’.

CNN said Mattis did not refer to Trump as the president in his statement, but condemned him for using his presidency to ‘destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens’.

He said this ‘has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice’.

In the fallout of the riots, four people have died, including one woman who was shot in the neck, while 52 have been arrested.

Dunford described the events as an ‘outrageous assault’ on American democracy and a sad day for the nation.

‘It’s time for all Americans and particularly our elected officials to put our Country first. As many have said, we’re better than this. I believe our leaders who have continued to undermine a peaceful transition in accordance with our Constitution have set the conditions for today’s violence,’ he said.

Trump has also been berated by former US presidents. In a statement, George W Bush said he was ‘appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement’.

He added:

The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.

While Congress was forced to halt the ceremonial proceedings, lawmakers certified Biden’s win this morning.

Confirming the results, Mike Pence said Biden has received 306 votes, beating Trump who has 232 votes. There had been objections to the results in two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, but these failed after debate.

Following the announcement, Trump said there would be an ’orderly transition of power’ to Biden, but stood by his claims that he ‘totally disagrees’ with the election outcome.

