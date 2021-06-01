Trump’s Former Security Advisor Denies Calling For Military Coup In US, Despite Video

PA Images

Donald Trump’s former security advisor is denying having called for a Myanmar-style military coup in the US after footage emerged appearing to show him doing just that.

In a widely circulated video, Michael Flynn appeared to show support for a coup while attending an event in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, May 30, where he spoke before a number of QAnon supporters.

Advert 10

At one point, a member of the audience asked Flynn why ‘what happened in [Myanmar] can’t happen here,’ referring to the violent coup launched against Myanmar’s pro-democracy civilian leaders.

PA Images

The question elicited cheers from the audience, and Flynn replied that there was ‘no reason’ a coup couldn’t be launched in the US:

I mean, it should happen here. No reason.

Advert 10

Since military leaders seized power in Myanmar on February 1, thousands of people have been injured and more than 600 people have died, The New York Times reports.

Many of those who lost their lives were young protesters, shot in the head after attempting to take a stand.

The comments made by Flynn over the weekend have sparked outrage, with various high profile individuals expressing concern.

Advert 10

Former chief White House ethics lawyer, Richard W. Painter, tweeted:

If he said this, General Flynn should be arrested immediately and tried for insurrection and treason. We do not tolerate military coups in the USA.

US representative Liz Cheney said:

Advert 10

No American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States.

Now, Flynn is denying endorsing a coup in the US, despite his comments having been captured on video and widely shared.

According to CNN, a message posted to a Parler account known to be used by Flynn has claimed his words had been twisted.

Advert 10

The message, posted Monday, May 31, read:

Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, who has represented Flynn in the past, also claimed Flynn had in no way encouraged ‘any act of violence or any military insurrection,’ claiming his comments had been ‘grossly distorted’ by the media.

At the same event, Flynn also falsely claimed that ‘Trump won’ the US election, inaccurately declaring the twice impeached former president ‘won the popular vote, and he won the Electoral College vote’.