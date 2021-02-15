Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer Michael Van Der Veen’s Home Vandalised

PA Images

Vandals have targeted the home of Michael van der Veen, one of Trump’s attorneys in the Senate impeachment trial.

Despite overwhelming evidence against the former POTUS, and Mitch McConnell even admitting Trump was responsible, he was cleared of incitement of insurrection for the US Capitol riots. While still the largest bipartisan impeachment vote in the country’s history, it wasn’t enough to convict.

A day before the trial came to its conclusion, van der Veen’s home was ‘attacked’ by vandals who spray-painted the word ‘TRAITOR’ in red across his driveway.

The vandalism took place on Friday, February 12, at the lawyer’s home in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia, according to the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

Van der Veen told Fox News: ‘My home was attacked. To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don’t really want to go into that, though.’

The attorney, who described Trump’s second trial as ‘constitutional cancel culture’, argued he wasn’t a ‘controversial guy’ and was simply trying to do his job.

As reported by The Hill, he said: ‘My home was attacked last night – windows broken, spray paint, really bad words spray painted everywhere. And the thing is, you guys don’t know me, but you know I’m not a controversial guy. I’m not politically minded so to speak.’

Van der Veen added: ‘I’m a trial lawyer and I represent people’s interests in court. That’s what I do. I love doing it. And I’m disappointed that that is the result of just me doing my job.’

A group of Refuse Fascism protesters gathered also outside his office, as per The Philadelphia Inquirer, chanting: ‘When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict.’

No arrests have been made at the time of writing, however van der Veen’s family have since hired private security for their home.

Bruce Castor, another of Trump’s attorneys in the trial, also said his home was vandalised, however he didn’t give any exact details. ‘It’s been very unsettling… my house was the subject of unrest. These people are lawyers and they expect to do their jobs without having fear for their personal safety,’ he said.

Jenna Ellis, a previous member of Trump’s campaign legal team, called the vandalism ‘unconscionable’, adding in a tweet: ‘Trump lawyers, including myself, continue to experience threats, attacks, and hate just because of our work.’