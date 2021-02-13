Trump’s Impeachment Trial Suspended After Last-Minute Witness Call Approved By Senate

PA Images

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will be delayed after the Senate approved a last-minute call for witnesses.

As the fifth day of Senate proceedings kicked into action today, many expected a verdict to be reached – most likely an acquittal, based on discussions between Republicans – on Trump’s incitement of insurrection charge for the US Capitol riots on January 6.

However, the verdict will be pushed in aid of calling witnesses, with five Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to approve the move.

Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Ben Sasse voted alongside Democrats, with Lindsay Graham changing his vote after realising it was likely to be approved. ‘If you want a delay, it will be a long one with many, many witnesses,’ he tweeted.

As per The Telegraph, Senator Elizabeth Warren explained, ‘It is now to debate whether to have witnesses. And then, it’s my understanding, there will be a vote after the debate, up or down, about whether we do have witnesses.’

It is believed Democratic impeachment managers will subpoena congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, who recently released alleged details of a phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the Capitol siege, which prove he didn’t try to stop the chaos that led to the deaths of five people.

In a press release, she recounted, ‘When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters.’

According to Beutler, Trump then told McCarthy,: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’

Another vote will be required to call specific witnesses, such as Beutler or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as the GOP defence has indicated, causing the trial to slow down dramatically.

However, amid low support for conviction, the witnesses will further solidify the case against the former POTUS. At the time of writing, Trump hasn’t been issued with a subpoena.