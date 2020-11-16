Trump’s Latest Election Win Claims Immediately Shut Down By Twitter

Other security measures like pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) certification of voting equipment help to build additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020.

While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.

When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.