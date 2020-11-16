Trump’s Latest Election Win Claims Immediately Shut Down By Twitter
Another tweet from President Donald Trump’s official Twitter account has been flagged as being fundamentally incorrect.
This latest tweet simply read ‘I WON THE ELECTION!’ in block caps, which you may notice doesn’t quite match up with official reports from the US election.
Twitter has since flagged Trump’s recent unsubstantiated claim with the warning, ‘Official sources called this election differently,’ and gives links to official sources on the subject.
At the time of writing, the Department of Homeland Security has found zero evidence of any election fraud, despite Trump’s repeated claims that the victory had been ‘stolen’ from him.
A joint statement released Thursday, November 12, by a group of national, state and private election officials states that the 2020 election voting process has been ‘the most secure in American history’, and added, ‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.’
The statement continued:
Other security measures like pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) certification of voting equipment help to build additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020.
While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.
When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.
Trump has so far chosen not to accept the results of the election as fact, and is still yet to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
This latest development comes after former President Barack Obama encouraged Trump to accept his loss with dignity, telling CBS 60 Minutes:
A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design. When your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.
When asked whether or not Trump should concede, Obama said ‘absolutely’, and stated that he should have done the day after President-elect Biden’s victory was announced.
Whether or not Trump will choose to listen to Obama’s wise advice going forward remains to be seen.
