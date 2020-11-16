Trump's Lawyers Have Withdrawn Key Allegation In Pennsylvania Voting Lawsuit PA

Trump’s campaign has dropped a key allegation in their lawsuit that claims more than 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania should be disqualified.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states Trump threatened legal action against on the basis of electoral fraud.

Advert 10

On November 7, it was announced that Joe Biden had won the US election after it was determined the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not afford Trump a win.

In a bid to stop the certification of election results in the state, Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court on Sunday, November 15.

Donald Trump PA Images

Although the complaint dropped the allegation that 682,479, mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without Trump’s representatives watching, Trump still contends that Democratic voters were treated more favourably than Republican voters.

Advert 10

According to TIME, Trump’s campaign argues that voters in Democratic-heavy counties violated the law by allowing voters to fix mail-in ballots that were otherwise going to be disqualified for a technicality.

These technicalities included lacking an inner ‘secrecy envelope’, or a signature on the outside envelope.

Republican-heavy counties ‘followed the law and did not provide a notice and cure process, disenfranchising many,’ the lawsuit said.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate win PA Images

Advert 10

Cliff Levine, a lawyer representing the Democratic National Committee told TIME it isn’t clear how many voters were given the chance to fix their ballot. He added it is ‘minimal and certainly fewer than the margin’, which is almost 70,000, that separates Biden and Trump.

Legally, there is no law in the US that prevents counties from helping voters fix a ballot that has a technical insufficiency.

Instead, Levine said it makes more sense for the Trump campaign to sue counties that did not allow voters to make corrections. ‘The goal should be making sure every vote counts,’ he said.

Trump Rally after Biden Presidential Election Victory in Beverly Hills, US - 07 Nov 2020 PA Images

Advert 10

Since the filing on Sunday, Pennsylvania’s top election official, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has asked the judge to dismiss the case on the basis that it contains no ‘plausible claim for relief on any legal theory’.

While Trump has refused to accept defeat in the election, things are not looking good for the sitting president.

On November 13, the law firm challenging Pennsylvania’s election result dropped Trump, just four days after filing its initial lawsuit.

After several outlets, including the Department of Homeland Security, conducted investigations into the matter and found zero evidence of any voter fraud, law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur decided to release the president as its client.

Advert 10