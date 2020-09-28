Trump’s Leaked Tax Returns Show He’s $421 Million In Debt

We went through the same stories, you could have asked me the same questions four years ago, I had to litigate this and talk about it.

Totally fake news, no. Actually I paid tax. And you’ll see that as soon as my tax returns – it’s under audit, they’ve been under audit for a long time. The [Internal Revenue Service] does not treat me well … they treat me very badly. You have people in the IRS – they treat me very badly.

The New York Times tried it, the same thing, they want to create a little bit of a story. They’re doing anything they can. That’s the least of it. The stories that I read are so fake, they’re so phony.