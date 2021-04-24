Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort Called By Debt Collectors Demanding Unpaid $211,000 Campaign Bill

PA Images/Fox News

Debt collectors have reportedly called former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort demanding payment for an unpaid $211,000 campaign bill.

It has now been 18 months since the city of Albuquerque sent a bill to Trump’s campaign for costs associated with a campaign rally in New Mexico back in 2019. However, as per the Albuquerque Journal, the invoice has yet to be paid.

Officials have now sent the bill to Trump’s Florida based Mar-a-Lago resort and have also referred it to a debt collections agency. Albuquerque is one of at least 15 cities that have experienced difficulties getting the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

PA Images

In a statement given to The Hill back in 2019, Albuquerque’s mayor, Tim Keller, said:

The President’s campaign stop in the Albuquerque area cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including over 1500 hours of police overtime that was required by the campaign.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Show, Keller remarked that Trump ‘should be getting these annoying voicemails that, like, we get usually from scam companies where it’s like ‘You owe debts’.

He added:

I think Mar-a-Lago is now getting those calls.

Keller told The Daily Show:

In my mind, he owes us a lot more because there was about a day and a half where we couldn’t even function as a city.

Albuquerque ultimately invoiced Trump’s campaign for the additional police coverage, road barricading and paid leave for city employees whose shifts were cut short by a few hours on the days of September 16 and September 17, 2019.