Trump’s New Attorney Admitted Lawsuits ‘Will Not Work’ Before Being Hired

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Nov 2020 17:06
One of the attorneys working on President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to overturn the election result confessed their litigation attempts ‘will not work’.

Attorney Marc Scaringi joined the Trump campaign on Monday, November 16, in a bid to replace other lawyers who had dropped out, following the incumbent president’s decision to attempt to overturn the Pennsylvania result.

However, it’s been revealed that Scaringi, who also works as a radio host, admitted such legal challenges ‘will not work,’ during a show that aired on November 7.

‘I’ve been saying since Wednesday morning that Biden would win,’ he said on his own conservative talkshow on iHeartRadio, in a clip which is now doing the rounds on social media.

‘In my opinion there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency, including these lawsuits.’

He later admitted that some of Trump’s legal challenges ‘had merit’, but added, ‘at the end of the day, in my view, the litigation will not work. It will not reverse this election,’ as The Guardian reports.

On Saturday, November 14, Scaringi said ‘the race to the date of certification in several key states, including Pennsylvania, is on,’ adding that it was the job of Trump’s lawyers ‘to get some good results in these lawsuits to flip the vote count,’ just two days before he too was retained in those efforts.

Trump’s team are moving to attempt to block the certification of Pennsylvania’s results, claiming that Democratic-leaning counties allowed voters to fix errors on their mail ballots, the Washington Post reports.

Scaringi was asked to represent the campaign from now on, following the resignation of Linda Kerns, John Scott and Douglas Bryan Hughes, who withdrew from the court filings on Monday, November 16, and two other attorneys who pulled out last week.

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the campaign, announced the move in a statement, which read:

The President announced Saturday that he has asked Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead the national legal team, along with local counsel. Our substitution of local counsel is consistent with routine managing of complex litigation.

Meanwhile, a blog post on a website belonging to Scaringi’s law firm described Joe Biden as the president-elect, reporting that the Democrat had ‘successfully claimed the role of the 46th president of the United States.’

The since-deleted post was reported to be titled ‘How President-Elect Joe Biden’s Plan Could Affect Your Taxes.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

