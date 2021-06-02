unilad
Trump’s New Blog Shut Down Just Weeks After It Went Live

by : Hannah Smith on : 02 Jun 2021 18:08
Trump's New Blog Shut Down Just Weeks After It Went LivePA Images/atrupar/Twitter

Life after the White House might not be going quite as Donald Trump planned, with the former president shutting down his new blog just weeks after it went live.

Trump’s much-hyped site went offline earlier today, June 2, with a senior aide to the former president confirming the page had been removed and ‘will not be returning’.

It’s an unremarkable end to the short life of Trump’s first major post-presidential project, which saw him promise a platform where he could speak ‘freely and safely’ with his supporters after being thrown off most major social media platforms following the Capitol riot in January.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's new blog. (donaldjtrump.com)donaldjtrump.com

‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ was launched in May, with a promotional video on the blog hailing it a ‘beacon of freedom’ amid ‘a time of silence and lies’.

Unfortunately for Trump, the blog struggled to reach the tens of millions of people captivated by his often all-caps musings on Twitter, with The Washington Post reporting that his posts were receiving as few as 2,000 shares on Facebook.

In a statement issued last month, Trump called the blog ‘a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin.’

In a statement confirming the blog’s closure, Jason Miller told Forbes it was ‘auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,’ and that he would have ‘more information’ on Trump’s future plans soon.

In a response to a tweet speculating Trump could be about to join another social media platform, Miller wrote, ‘Yes, actually, it is. Stay Tuned!’

Featured Image Credit: PA Images/atrupar/Twitter

