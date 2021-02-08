Trump's 'New' Social Media Account Already Has 1.4 Million Followers And It Isn't Even Him PA Images

More than a million people have followed an account on Gab in an effort to get insights from the mind of Donald Trump, but the page in question doesn’t actually belong to the former president.

Trump supporters were left hanging when his formerly busy Twitter page suddenly went quiet last month, with the Republican banned from the platform ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence’ following the Capitol riots on January 6.

As he was also kicked off Facebook, many people began to speculate which platform he would use to share his thoughts, proclamations of ‘fake news’ and baseless claims about the 2020 election in the future.

Over the weekend, rumours emerged that the former president had settled on Gab, a far-right network which in recent weeks has become home to many QAnon influencers.

An account with the handle @realdonaldtrump exists on the platform – the same as Trump’s former Twitter handle – though longtime users of Gab will know that the account was actually set up five years ago by Gab’s CEO Andrew Torba, who made the page as a placeholder should Trump ever decide to join.

In the meantime, the account acted as a mirror of Trump’s Twitter account, automatically reposting and archiving the former president’s tweets.

It went silent when Trump was banned from Twitter, but on Friday, February 5, an update appeared showing a letter from Trump’s lawyers to Rep. Jamie Raskin, calling his attempt to have Trump testify at his own upcoming impeachment trial ‘a public relations stunt.’

There was no indication as to who had posted the update, so many people on the platform decided that it must have come from Trump himself. The account has 1.4 million followers, many of who are likely keen to hear Trump’s thoughts on everything that’s been happening since he left Office.

After the rumours began to spread, Torba posted a message to the site slamming people for sharing stories about Trump’s presence on Gab without fact-checking them. He revealed that he was the one who had posted the update, and claimed that the company had been ‘transparent’ about the purpose of the account from the beginning.

The bio for Gab’s @realdonaldtrump account currently states that it is ‘Reserved for the 45th President of the United States of Americaus.’ It adds: ‘This account is an uncensored Twitter archive and shares email statements sent by The Office of Donald J. Trump.’

However, the bio was less clear when the letter was posted on Friday, VICE reports, instead reading: ’45th President of the United States of America. Uncensored posts from the @realDonaldTrump Feed.’

This discrepancy may have contributed to the belief that Trump had finally taken over the account.

In a post shared on Saturday, Torba expressed his belief that Trump has not taken ownership of the Gab page because ‘dopey advisers like Jared Kushner, who lost him the election, are blocking him from using it.’

The post continued: ‘We will go on the record stating that we know 100% for a fact that Jared Kushner is actively trying to keep Trump off Gab and has been for weeks. Because Gab is the only safe place left for conservatives that means Kushner is trying to keep Trump off the internet.’

Torba has assured members that he was ‘in the process of connecting with President Trump’s team’, though it’s unclear whether he’s actually secured any discussions. For now, though, it seems Trump is staying off the grid.