Trump’s New Social Media Platform And News Network Announced To Mixed Reviews

After a nine-month enforced break from social media, Donald Trump has launched his own long-promised platform, but the rollout has already had some issues.

The former president said that the platform, which would be managed by his own company, the ‘Trump Media & Technology Group,’ (TMTG) would ‘stand up to the tyranny of big tech,’ with TMTG claiming in a statement that Silicon Valley companies had ‘used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.’

Trump was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and almost every other mainstream social media platform in the wake of the Capitol riot, with CEOs including Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg saying he had broken their terms of service by encouraging hate speech and violence.

Since then, he’s largely been restricted to issuing official statements – which often read like tweets – through the media, with the arrival of new platform ‘TRUTH Social’ marking his latest attempt to regain an online presence.

‘We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,’ the site reads, adding that ‘TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all.’

The announcement of the social media platform comes on the heels of a previous attempt to establish a new alternative presence online with his own blog ‘From The Desk of Donald J. Trump,’ which was permanently closed less than a month after its launch.

And like that short-lived effort, it seems that TRUTH Social has already been plagued by a host of teething issues, with several internet sleuths stepping forward to point out bugs and glitches in the yet-to-be-launched platform.

‘Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on ‘Truth Social,’ former President Donald Trump’s new social media website,’ one tech writer tweeted, pointing out that ‘although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway.’

‘Chances of Truth Social being hacked within 24 hours of its launch are, conservatively, nearly 100%,’ another journalist wrote.

According to the BBC, TRUTH Social is not the only media venture in the pipeline for the twice-impeached former president, with TMTG also said to be preparing to launch its own streaming service providing ‘non-woke’ content to Trump’s supporters.