Trump’s Niece Says His Tax Returns Will Prove He’s Been ‘Committing Fraud For Decades’

CNN/PA Images

Donald Trump’s niece believes an ongoing investigation into the former president’s taxes will reveal that he has been committing fraud for decades.

This week, the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of New York City prosecutors, ordering Trump to hand over his tax records from 2011-2019 as part of an investigation into the Trump Organization.

Advert 10

His niece, Mary Trump, said the ruling could bring several revelations.

‘Firstly, he has never made any money, and every penny Donald has was really my grandfather’s initially. Secondly, he’s going to be shown to have been somebody who gave zero to charitable causes… and the most important one is that he has most likely has been committing tax fraud for decades,’ she told CNN on Monday, February 21.

‘It’s a huge victory for the Supreme Court to have cleared the way for New York State to get access to Donald’s tax returns because it’s a long time coming. He should have faced accountability a long time ago,’ Mary said.

Advert 10

Trump has been able to avoid disclosing the details of his finances over the years by claiming to be under audit. But as per the latest ruling, investigators will now have access to all tax returns from his accounting firm over an eight-year period.

PA Images

‘There is no reason to believe that he actually has been under audit for decades. But that aside, it doesn’t matter what he says. Because the IRS knows the truth, and pretty soon the New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance and the Attorney General of New York Letitia James will have access to those documents,’ Mary said.

‘Donald has been playing fast and loose with his taxes for decades, and it’s about time the American people have access to exactly what has been going on, and most likely has continued going on. Because let’s face it, this is a very longstanding pattern,’ she added.

Advert 10

PA Images

In a statement released on Monday, Trump fired back at the ruling, branding the investigation the ‘greatest political witch hunt’ in the US. He also referred to himself as the president, and once again, made false claims about the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.

‘The Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did. This is something which has never happened to a president before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo,’ the statement says.

‘These are attacks by Democrats willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election – an election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree!,’ it reads.

Advert 10