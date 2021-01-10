unilad
Trump’s Niece Says President Is ‘Unstable’ And ‘Needs To Be Removed’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jan 2021 13:12
Trump's Niece Says President Is 'Unstable' And 'Needs To Be Removed'Trump's Niece Says President Is 'Unstable' And 'Needs To Be Removed'PA Images

Donald Trump’s niece has described her 74-year-old uncle as ‘unstable’ and has called for his removal from office.

Mary Trump also expressed concerns that Trump will ‘sow more chaos and division’ and that if he is going down, he will ‘take us all with him’.

Despite these worries, the riots that took place at the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, still shocked her.

Mary TrumpMary Trump@MaryLTrump/Twitter

Mary, a psychologist and author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, said, ‘What struck me first was how degrading it was. That amount of desecration. The tawdriness of it. Tawdriness is who Donald is, but playing out in the halls of Congress,’The Guardian reports.

She continued:

It was the last four years in real time, distilled to its very essence, proving how much the very worst people among us have been so enabled and emboldened. It hit me later that the next people in line for the presidency were in the same room, and how unfathomably dangerous that was.

Alongside many others, Mary believes Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the removal of Trump from office immediately. ‘This is not a time to deliberate. It’s time to act quickly,’ she said.

However, it’s been dubbed as ‘highly unlikely’ that Pence will do this as sources close to him told news outlets that it doesn’t appear to be on the 61-year-old’s agenda.

President Donald Trump and mike PencePresident Donald Trump and mike PencePA
In regards to those who infiltrated the Capitol on Wednesday, Mary believes they should all be held accountable for their actions. As of today, January 10, it’s thought 13 people have been arrested so far.

Mary said, ‘Every person that stormed – or should I say, strolled, and meandered, with impunity, arrogance and disdain – into the Capitol needs to be arrested, indicted, convicted and given serious sentences’.

She added that thinks the rioters ‘desecrated the foundations of our democracy’.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: News, Donald Trump, US Capitol, US News

