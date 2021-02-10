Trump’s Own Impeachment Lawyer 'Once Called Him A F*cking Crook,’ Former Client Claims PA Images

Donald Trump’s own impeachment lawyer once described him as a ‘f*cking crook’, according to a former client.

Trump, the only US president in history to be impeached twice, is currently facing his second Senate trial. This time, he’s charged with incitement of insurrection following the deadly riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

Michael T. van der Veen is one of the three attorneys representing Trump. However, the Philadelphia lawyer – who also represented a client suing Trump for his baseless voter fraud claims even prior to the election – hasn’t always had positive feelings towards the former POTUS.

Back in 2019, while van der Veen was representing Justin Hiemstra, he reportedly called Trump a ‘f*cking crook’. Hiemstra had been accused of trying to hack into a government database to access Trump’s tax returns.

The defendant told The Philadelphia Inquirer, ‘I’m not sure if [those comments] were made to make me feel more comfortable, or if they were his actual opinions… he definitely came off as fairly anti-Trump in the context that I knew him.’

He also earlier took aim at Philadelphia Republicans for their campaign to ‘unfairly and illegally intimidate voters’, saying in an email, ‘Donald Trump doesn’t want you to be able to vote. It’s time to stand up for what’s right.’

Donald Trump PA Images

The attorney went on to sue Trump, the US Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on behalf of independent Melvin Johnakin, fighting to ‘preserve and protect the essential right to vote and prevent large-scale disenfranchisement’.

Van der Veen hasn’t commented on the past remarks. However, as he joined Trump’s legal team, he clarified his services weren’t in aid of partisanship nor does it reflect his current or past views on Trump.

He said, ‘I’m approaching this just like any other case. I have a client who is in need of and who deserves the best representation he can get, and that’s what we’re giving.’

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a visit to Dalton, Georgia, in Washington PA Images

William J. Brennan, also defending Trump alongside former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, also said, ‘Neither of us have any personal or political agenda here. We’re trial lawyers and this is what we do.’

Van der Veen added, ‘My firm treats all of its clients the same. Whether they’re in a trial on a national stage, or whether they’re in the Court of Common Pleas. They all get our best representation.’

The Senate voted to proceed after a vote to check it was constitutional, as Trump is the first former president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office. He has refused to testify voluntarily.