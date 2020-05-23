Trump's Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Revealed President's Bank Account Details On Live TV PA Images

An attempt to publicly show President Donald Trump’s generosity turned sour when his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany accidentally displayed his bank details to the whole world.

Advert

McEnany stood up at a press conference on Friday, May 22, to reveal Trump would donate his pay cheque to the Department of Health and Human Services in a bid to ‘support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus’. As part of his 2016 campaign, Trump pledged to donate his $400,000 salary each quarter to initiatives and ventures of his choice.

Except, unlike in previous announcements where mock cheques have been used to show the president’s donation, McEnany held up the real $100,000 cheque, which allowed White House reporters (and now, the world) to see all of Trump’s banking details.

Trump's Press Secretary Revealed Trump's Bank Account Details On Live TV PA Images

However, officials from Trump’s administration have criticised the press for focusing on whether the cheque is real, rather than on the donation itself.

Advert

‘Today his salary went to help advance new therapies to treat this virus, but leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the cheque is real or not,’ White House spokesperson Judd Deere told the New York Times.

These details being public could potentially put Trump at risk of being hacked, or his account be used by others.

President Donald Trump PA Images

Mike Chapple, a teaching professor of information technology at the University of Notre Dame, explained that television appearances usually tend to use big promotional cheques to prevent this kind of thing happening.

He said:

They’re not only a nice prop onstage, but they also omit the sensitive account information that normally appears at the bottom of the check. The rest of us should play it safe and keep our account numbers to ourselves.

This is backed up by Eva Velasquez, the president and chief executive of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Trump's Press Secretary Revealed Trump's Bank Account Details On Live TV PA Images

Advert

‘It’s not a best practice to share that information publicly,’ she told the publication. ‘If you don’t have protections in place, there are sophisticated schemes and ways someone could access those funds knowing the account and routing number and the individual person it belongs to.’

But, given that Trump is, of course, the president of the United States, it’s highly likely that he has additional protection on the bank account used to donate the money. Even bearing this in mind though, Velasquez pointed out Trump and his staff should be setting an example so they know that it’s not good to share that kind of information.