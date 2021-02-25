Trump’s Secret Tax Returns Finally Handed Over To Manhattan DA To Be Investigated

PA Images

After years of legal battling, Donald Trump’s secret tax returns have finally been handed over to New York prosecutors.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office obtained the former US president’s records on Monday, February 22. This was mere hours after the Supreme Court denied a move by Trump to keep them private.

As per CNN, sources say millions of pages of documents within the records cover Trump’s tax returns spanning from January 2011 all the way to August 2019, in addition to other files such as general financials, engagement agreements and further tax return-related documents and communications.

New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance is investigating whether the ex-POTUS and the Trump Organisation committed any acts of fraud, whether they be tax- or insurance-related, or whether they were engaged in any other schemes to defraud; for example, inflating the value of a property to secure a loan.

Mazars, the accounting firm which earlier held the returns and said it would comply with Vance’s subpoena before Trump’s block, hasn’t commented on the ruling. Danny Frost, a spokesman for the DA, confirmed: ‘Our office obtained the records on Monday.’

The records will not be made public as part of the prosecutors’ investigation, with only relevant portions liable to become available should criminal charges be filed against Trump.

In a statement this week, as per Fox News, Trump called it a ‘a continuation of the greatest political witch wunt in the history of our country… it never ends! So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the US.’

He added: ‘This is something which has never happened to a president before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and state, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo.’

Trump also used the statement to pivot back to baseless claims about electoral fraud, despite widespread litigation defeats as a result of absolutely zero evidence of malfeasance.

He said the Democrats were doing ‘anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election – an election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree!’

Many people, and experts, also disagree with Trump’s claims.

