Trump’s Senior Adviser Is Leaving The White House Days After Daughter Seeks Emancipation

Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway will leave the White House at the end of August, after it was revealed her daughter was seeking emancipation.

Conway said stepping down was entirely her own choice, explaining that she and her husband made the decision that it was in the best interest for their children.

‘This is completely my choice and my voice,’ she said in a statement. ‘In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama and more mama.’

It comes after her husband George Conway revealed he would be stepping down from the Lincoln Project, a conservative group which seeks to defeat Trump in the re-elections.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, August 24, he wrote:

So, I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.

The Conways have always been at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the president, with Kellyanne regularly appearing on TV and in the White House defending Trump. Meanwhile, George, who works as a lawyer, publicly backed the impeachment of the president and questioned his mental state.

Their daughters have also been vocal about their own views, with Claudia Conway regularly sharing anti-Trump memes and encouraging her followers to write one-star reviews for Trump properties.

In a statement addressing the couple’s announcements, Kellyanne said:

We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ’tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

On Saturday night, Claudia tweeted that she was ‘devastated’ to learn her mother was booked to speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

‘I’m (devastated) that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare,’ the 15-year-old tweeted.

In a follow up post, she added:

I’m pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.

Claudia went on to say her mother’s job ‘ruined [her] life,’ claiming that Kellyanne chose ‘money and fame’, while ‘watching her children suffer.’

On Sunday, Claudia clarified her comments, saying ‘I’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job… it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse.’

Kellyanne and George Conway haven’t commented on Claudia’s claims.