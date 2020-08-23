Trump's Sister Calls Him A Liar With 'No Principles' In Secret Recording PA Images

Donald Trump’s sister turned against him in secretly made recordings, which hear her describe the president as a liar with ‘no principles’.

Advert

Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, slammed Donald while speaking to their niece Mary Trump in 2018 and 2019. Mary secretly recorded the conversations and they were released yesterday, August 22.

The recordings, first reported by The Washington Post and then obtained by The Associated Press, hear Barry criticise her brother’s immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border and sent to detention centres.

President Donald Trump PA Images

She could be heard saying:

Advert

All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.

Barry, 83, told Mary she had heard a 2018 interview with her brother on Fox News in which he suggested that he would put her on the border to oversee cases of families being split up, The Telegraph reports.

She said:

His base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.

Maryanne Barry Trump and Donald Trump PA Images

Barry went on to say that she guessed Trump had never read her opinions on immigration cases, adding that he ‘doesn’t read’ when Mary asked her what exactly he had read.

At another point in the recordings, Barry commented: ‘It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.’

The recordings come as Trump continues his campaign to be re-elected as President of the United States in November, though Barry isn’t the only family member who turned against him.

Advert

As well as making the recordings of her aunt, last month Mary released a memoir of the ‘toxic’ Trump family titled: ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’.

The president was dismissive of the things his sister had said, saying:

Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before.

President Donald Trump PA Images

Mary said she had covertly taped 15 hours of face-to-face conversations with Barry, with her spokesperson Chris Bastardi saying she made the recordings in order to cover her back following the release of her book.

Bastardi explained:

Mary realised members of her family had lied in prior depositions. Anticipating litigation, she felt it prudent to tape conversations in order to protect herself.

President Donald Trump PA Images

At one point in the recordings, Barry could be heard admitting that she was ‘talking too freely’, but added: ‘The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy sh*t.’

Advert

The president has frequently spoken highly of his sister, and the recordings mark the first time a family member other than Mary has been critical of him.