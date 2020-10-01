Trump’s Space Force Wants To Build A Base On The Moon

First, space isn’t really all that habitable for humans. We’ve learned that since our early space days and the second is, we’re getting darned good at this robotics thing in space.

You know, the best robots that humans have ever created are probably satellites — either ones that explore other planets or operated within our own Earth/moon system. GPS satellites might be among those. They’re incredible machines, and we’re only getting better with machine learning and artificial intelligence.

We’re going to have an awful lot of automated and autonomous systems operating in Earth and lunar orbit and solar orbit in the days and years to come doing national security space activity.