Trump’s Top Coronavirus Expert Says Some In His White House Believed COVID Was A Hoax

Trump's Top Coronavirus Expert Says Some In His White House Believed COVID A Hoax PA Images

Donald Trump’s leading coronavirus expert Dr Deborah Birx has revealed that some of the former president’s staff believed the virus was a hoax.

The medical expert has spoken out about the difficulties she faced while working in the White House during the pandemic, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

‘There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax,’ she said during an interview on CBS News’s Face The Nation.

‘I think because the information was confusing at the beginning, I think because we didn’t talk about the spectrum of disease… They saw people get COVID and be fine, and then they had us talking about how severe the disease is and how it could cause these unbelievable fatalities of our American public.’

Birx went on to say that she believed the former POTUS ‘appreciated the gravity’ of the pandemic when it started to take hold in the West in March 2020, however she said he was being fed information from sources that were not her.

‘It took a while after I arrived in the White House to remove all the ancillary data that was coming in,’ she said.

‘There was parallel data streams coming into the White House that were not transparently utilised and I needed to stop that.’

Birx added:

I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made. Someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.

In hindsight, she says she wishes she had been more outspoken, particularly around the subject of testing, but explained she didn’t know ‘how far [she] could push the envelope’.

‘I thought that I could be helpful, which is the only reason I go and do anything,’ she said.

Birx said she also believes that the language Trump used when talking about the pandemic contributed to derailing the government’s response, which is why she chose to go out on the road, where she could speak without being censored.

Since the pandemic began, 417,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19.