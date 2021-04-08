Trump’s Tweets Will Not Be Preserved In National Archive Because Of Twitter Ban

PA Images/TwitterSafety/Twitter

The US National Archives and Records Administration will not be able to preserve Donald Trump’s tweets due to his lifetime ban from Twitter.

Ordinarily, the tweets and other ‘memcons’ of a former US president are stored in an official online archive. In Trump’s case, this would cover anything from ‘covfefe’ to the tweets that sparked his second impeachment trial around the Capitol riots.

However, Twitter’s position on the ex-POTUS has been abundantly clear: he’s not getting back on the platform, and his incendiary social media posts won’t be displayed on Twitter.

Twitter banned the @realDonaldTrump in January, citing ‘the risk of further incitement of violence’. The National Archives had been looking to make the tweets available on the platform again, as is the case with earlier presidents, but it refused.

Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told Politico, ‘Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved. Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules.’

He added the company’s teams ‘are working with NARA on the preservation’ of Trump’s tweets ‘as is standard with any administration transition’.

NARA spokesperson James Pritchett told the publication it’s ‘still exploring the best way’ for Trump’s tweets to be visible to the public, if not via the platform itself. The agency exported a complete copy of his posts prior to his ban.

Pritchett said: ‘NARA intends to provide public access to all captured and preserved Presidential Record social media, including any blocked or deleted tweets that have been transferred to us. Twitter is solely responsible for the decision of what content is available on their platform.’

He added, ‘NARA works closely with Twitter and other social media platforms to maintain archived social accounts from each presidential administration, but ultimately the platform owners can decline to host these accounts. NARA preserves platform independent copies of social media records and is working to make that content available to the public.’

Trump isn’t looking to return to Twitter, believing the social platform to be ‘boring’ and his press releases to be ‘more elegant’. The company’s CEO Jack Dorsey earlier defended its ban, despite criticism from some corners, suggesting it was overreaching with its powers.

He wrote, ‘I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.’

