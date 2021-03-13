Trump’s Twitter Ban Hurt Him More Than Biden Election Loss, Niece Says

PA Images

Mary Trump has said that the twitter ban will have upset her uncle more than losing the November election to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump found himself permanently suspended from the popular social media platform in light of the Capitol riot that took place on January 6.

Twitter felt that the former POTUS used its platform to incite the violence that shook the Capitol and had therefore broken its rules.

PA

Part of the statement given by them at the time read, ‘We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.’

Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, later confirmed that even if Trump reruns in 2024, he will not have his account reinstated.

The removal from Twitter devastated Trump who was a religious tweeter.

In the wake of the ban and his loss to Biden, Mary Trump has said she thinks that the Twitter situation will have upset her 74-year-old uncle more than losing the election.

She also stated that she thinks that the PGA’s decision to no longer host its 2022 championship at Trump’s golf club in Jersey will have upset him in equal measure.

PA Images

Mary told Insider, ‘I think that being banned from Twitter and having the PGA take their tournament away from his golf courses are probably the worst things that have happened to him in the last four years.’

She continued:

How is he managing without Twitter? Because even he must realize that people really aren’t paying attention to him in the same way. Clearly, this stuff with the Republican party is helping him because imagine if he didn’t have that. If he had become as irrelevant as every other person who loses an election becomes, then I think his mental state would be much different.

Mary’s comments may come as a surprise to many as it’s widely known that Trump didn’t take his November election loss lightly.

