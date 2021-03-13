unilad
Advert

Trump’s Twitter Ban Hurt Him More Than Biden Election Loss, Niece Says

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Mar 2021 16:46
Trump's Twitter Ban Hurt Him More Than Biden Election Loss, Niece SaysPA Images

Mary Trump has said that the twitter ban will have upset her uncle more than losing the November election to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump found himself permanently suspended from the popular social media platform in light of the Capitol riot that took place on January 6.

Advert

Twitter felt that the former POTUS used its platform to incite the violence that shook the Capitol and had therefore broken its rules.

PA

Part of the statement given by them at the time read, ‘We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.’

Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, later confirmed that even if Trump reruns in 2024, he will not have his account reinstated.

Advert

The removal from Twitter devastated Trump who was a religious tweeter.

In the wake of the ban and his loss to Biden, Mary Trump has said she thinks that the Twitter situation will have upset her 74-year-old uncle more than losing the election.

She also stated that she thinks that the PGA’s decision to no longer host its 2022 championship at Trump’s golf club in Jersey will have upset him in equal measure.

PA Images
Advert

Mary told Insider, ‘I think that being banned from Twitter and having the PGA take their tournament away from his golf courses are probably the worst things that have happened to him in the last four years.’

She continued:

How is he managing without Twitter? Because even he must realize that people really aren’t paying attention to him in the same way. Clearly, this stuff with the Republican party is helping him because imagine if he didn’t have that. If he had become as irrelevant as every other person who loses an election becomes, then I think his mental state would be much different.

Mary’s comments may come as a surprise to many as it’s widely known that Trump didn’t take his November election loss lightly.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance
News

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance

Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Children For ‘Picking Vegetables’
News

Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Children For ‘Picking Vegetables’

#MarjorieTraitorGreene Trends In US As She Works To Delay $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill
News

#MarjorieTraitorGreene Trends In US As She Works To Delay $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill

Ryan Murphy Shares Shares First Look At Macaulay Culkin’s American Horror Story Character
Celebrity

Ryan Murphy Shares Shares First Look At Macaulay Culkin’s American Horror Story Character

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, golf, Now, US News

Credits

Insider

  1. Insider

    Trump's Twitter ban hurt him more than losing the election to Biden, his niece Mary says

 