Trump's Twitter Was Hacked After Someone Guessed His Password Was Maga2020! PA Images

A Dutch security expert says he successfully hacked into Donald Trump’s Twitter account last week, after correctly guessing the president’s password.

You’d think the most powerful man on Earth would have some slightly better security measures in place, but according to Victor Gevers, it took just five guesses to access the account.

Trump’s password? ‘maga2020!’

Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported that Gevers found the president had failed to activate two-factor authentication on his account – a fairly basic security process that requires confirmation from an email or phone number whenever a new device tries to log into your account.

In quotes translated by The Guardian, Gevers told the newspaper:

I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least would be asked to provide additional information

Luckily for Trump, the man with access to his DMs and 87 million followers decided to play nice. Apparently, Gevers was so shocked by how easily he was able to hack into the account that he tried to raise the alarm.

According to De Volkskrant:

So he tries to warn others. Trump’s campaign team, his family. He sends messages via Twitter asking if someone will call Trump’s attention to the fact that his Twitter account is not safe. He tags the CIA, the White House, the FBI, Twitter themselves. No response.

Two days after alerting Twitter, Gevers noticed two-factor verification has been enabled on Trump’s account and said he later was contacted by the Secret Service, who thanked him for bringing it to its attention. So far, no one connected to Trump has confirmed or denied the hack.

As if this story wasn’t crazy enough, it turns out this isn’t even the first time Gevers has managed to guess Trump’s password. In 2016, he gained access to the then Presidential candidate’s account with the password ‘yourefired’, and again reported the breach along with suggestions for stronger passwords.

One of his suggestions? ‘maga2020!’

