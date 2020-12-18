Trump's Twitter Was Hacked Dutch Officials Confirm PA Images

Dutch prosecutors have confirmed cyber-security researcher Victor Gevers managed to break into Donald Trump’s Twitter account by guessing his password.

Gevers spoke about gaining access to the president’s account in October, explaining it took him five attempts before he found the phrase that would unlock Trump’s Twitter.

At the time, Trump was in the midst of his presidential campaign and his Twitter password reflected his goals. In case you’ve not guessed it yourself yet, it was ‘maga2020!’

United States President Donald Trump returns to the White House PA Images

Gevers shared screenshots apparently showing the ‘inside’ of Trump’s account, though at the time the White House denied any breach and Twitter said there was ‘no evidence to corroborate this claim’.

This week, Dutch police confirmed that Gevers actually did manage to get into the account, explaining: ‘The hacker released the login himself’, BBC News reports.

The police sent their findings to US authorities, though said they would not punish Gevers as he was acting ‘ethically’.

A statement from the prosecutors continued:

He later stated to police that he had investigated the strength of the password because there were major interests involved if this Twitter account could be taken over so shortly before the presidential election.

Trump Twitter account PA Images

When he first shared the news of his hack, Gevers admitted that he was shocked to see he could gain access to Trump’s account so easily. He expected he would be ‘asked to provide additional information’, but came across no barriers after correctly guessing the password.

Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant said Gevers tried to raise the alarm to Trump’s team by sending messages via Twitter ‘asking if someone will call Trump’s attention to the fact that his Twitter account is not safe.’ The hacker reportedly tagged the CIA, the White House, the FBI and Twitter itself but received no response.

Having gained access to the Twitter account, Gevers would have theoretically had access to all the president’s data, including private messages, privately bookmarked tweets and the other Twitter users he had chosen to block.

Two days after alerting Twitter, Gevers noticed two-factor verification had been enabled on Trump’s account.

In its statement on the matter, Twitter said it had ‘proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government.’

Gevers said he was glad he was happy with the outcome of his stunt, saying: ‘This is not just about my work but all volunteers who look for vulnerabilities in the internet.’

The cyber-security researcher said he guessed Trump’s password while conducting a semi-regular sweep of the Twitter accounts of high-profile US election candidates.

