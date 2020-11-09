Trump’s Voter Fraud Hotline Inundated With Prank Calls
The ‘voter fraud’ hotline set up by Donald Trump’s team has been inundated with prank calls.
Spurred on by a TikTok trend, young people have been phoning the hotline and mocking the president’s defeat to Joe Biden.
The hotline was set up by Trump’s team, after he filed several lawsuits, claiming voter fraud in key battleground states which were claimed by the Democratic Party.
However, the line has since turned into a ‘nightmare’ for staff manning the phones, who say they’ve been ‘bombarded’ with hoax calls of people laughing and celebrating Biden’s win, ABC News reports.
Videos have begun emerging on social media, as anti-Trump Tiktokers film themselves pranking the hotline.
‘I’m calling to report some election interference,’ one TikToker user said.
When asked to describe the interference, she went on to say: ‘Yeah, so there’s an obese turtle that has rolled onto its back and is flailing in the hot sun,’ referencing the phrase CNN anchor Anderson Cooper used to describe Trump last week.
Comedian Alex Hirsch shared his call on Twitter, and he can be heard telling the person on the phone:
So, I saw a man, he walked into this building. And he was wearing a – he had a black hat, a black mask, striped shirt and a red tie. And I believe there were hamburgers in his bag? And he was saying, ‘Robble, robble,’ as he was exiting the building, like a burglar. You know, I think he’s probably Antifa. Can I speak to Rudy Giuliani?
Meanwhile, comedian Nick Lutsko left a voicemail for who he appeared to believe was Rudy Giuliani, to say he had discovered an envelope containing 100,000 ballots for Trump, burned in his fire pit.
US author Rick Wilson also appeared to poke fun at the hotline by inadvertently encouraging people to call, saying it ‘would be so wrong.’
He tweeted:
I believe George Conway warned you not to call the Trump voter fraud hotline at 1-888-630-1776.
That would be so wrong.
In their time of crisis, calling 1-888-630-1776 would distract them from their vital work.
So please don’t call 1-888-630-1776.
Some people have even reported that call handlers have been faced with ‘some disturbing unsolicited adult images,’ according to journalist Jonathan Swan.
‘Trump campaign aides manning the voter fraud hotline describe mostly fielding prank calls from lefty teenagers and dealing with some disturbing unsolicited adult images,’ he tweeted.
‘It’s a nonstop prank-fest that is driving the campaign staff insane. I’ve been sent some of the visual offerings but honestly … it’s better left unpublished.’
