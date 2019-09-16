Trumps Wants Congress To Investigate Obama’s ‘Ridiculous Netflix Deal’ Instead Of Him

PA

Since leaving the White House, President Barack Obama has steadily lent his name to a number of worthwhile causes.

For example, he’s taken a more active role in the Obama Foundation, travelled the world giving talks and speeches, such as at the Beau Biden Foundation for at-risk children in Chicago, often donating his fees to charity.

One of the most widely reported details was the joint book deal Barack signed with his wife Michelle, for a reported $65 million, as well as a joint Netflix deal for the pair, whose value has not yet been revealed.

The current president, however, doesn’t seem too happy with his predecessor’s post-presidency productivity. And took the time today, Monday, September 16, to partake in his favourite pastime – angry tweeting – to fire a few shots at Obama.

The tweets came off the back of the House Judiciary Committee investigating Trump’s business operations, and the potential conflict of interest it could have in his presidency.

In response, Trump wrote:

House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that “Trump” has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t…. ….work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the “Congressional Slush Fund,” and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!

It’s not exactly clear why Trump would think Obama’s deals are worth investigating now he’s not president any more, despite how lucrative they are. A White House representative offered no comment on what the president was hinting at, The Wrap reports.

The Obamas signed a deal with Netflix last year, and are reported to be working on a number of scripted and unscripted projects, including documentaries, features and series as part of the multi-year deal, according to Variety.

At the time, Barack said:

One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.

