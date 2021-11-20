Tucker Carlson Drops Trailer For Kyle Rittenhouse Documentary

@TuckerCarlson/Twitter/CNN

Tucker Carlson has been producing a Kyle Rittenhouse documentary behind the scenes of his trial, and it’s just got its first trailer.

Carlson, a widely-derided Fox News presenter who’s regularly stoked the fires of far-right conspiracy theories, is also set to interview Rittenhouse this coming Monday, November 22, following his controversial not guilty verdict.

The 18-year-old stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor. He’s since been cleared of all charges.

Carlson posted the first trailer for his Rittenhouse documentary shortly after the verdict was announced. It’s already been marred with criticism, with many feeling it’s premature given the volatility of the case in public discourse, some branding it as ‘propaganda’ and others honing in on Carlson’s woeful reputation following the baseless election fraud claims late last year.

‘It’s the stuff that keeps you up at night,’ Rittenhouse can be heard narrating. ‘Once you finally do get to sleep, your dreams are about what happened and you’re waking up in a dark, cold sweat… it’s quite scary actually, because the dreams feel so real and they’re not the same at all.’

After talking more about having these dreams ‘on a daily basis’, it moves onto a brief clip of his verdict being read out before the trailer descends into triumphant music and shots of Rittenhouse smiling and looking relieved.

‘The jury reached the correct verdict – self-defence is not illegal… I’m glad everything went well. It’s been a rough journey… we made it through the hard part,’ he says.

At the age of 17, Rittenhouse travelled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, with an AR-15-style rifle as militia to defend local businesses from Black Lives Matter protests. He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. Huber’s family said they’ve been left ‘heartbroken and angry’ by the ruling.

