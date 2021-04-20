Tucker Carlson Slammed For Accusing Media Of ‘Lynching’ Derek Chauvin

Fox News/PA Images

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has found himself under fire once again for accusing the media of ‘lynching’ former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is facing second-degree, manslaughter and third-degree murder charges in the wake of George Floyd‘s death last year.

Advert 10

His trial began at the end of March and is now coming to a close as the jury began deliberating their verdict yesterday, April 19.

PA Images

Media outlets across the US and the world have been covering the trial, Fox News included. During Tucker Carlson’s show last night, April 19, the news anchor accused the media of ‘lynching’ Chauvin and said that ‘facts no longer matter’.

As per The Independent, he said, ‘The closing arguments are a chance to assess actual evidence in the case, and you would think that would be good news, more facts, which we could always use. But, no, said the media. Facts no longer matter, not when [Black Lives Matter’s] founding myth is at stake.’

Advert 10

Carlson continued:

Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism. When unpopular people seem guilty, you just go ahead and punish them, that’s the new rule. Years ago we called this lynching, now we call it equity.

In the wake of his controversial comments, people have taken to social media to criticise Carlson.

Advert 10

One person wrote, ‘He just needs to go away. What a divisive person. He and his ilk are creating narratives that are disastrous. It is one thing to provoke critical thinking about different viewpoints. It is another to create a viewpoint that is not true. It feeds the hate, which is his purpose.’

Another person said, ‘Racists love to use Black trauma-related words to express their delusional self-victimization,’ while a third Twitter user wrote, ‘George Floyd was ACTUALLY lynched, you piece of sh*t!’

Advert 10

These aren’t the only questionable comments Carlson has made recently; last month the TV host received backlash for his comments regarding women in the US military.

Addressing the military’s news that it was going to make uniforms that would be more accommodating for its female members more – pregnant women in particular – Carlson said, ‘So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.’

Several members of the military clapped back at Carlson, with one sergeant major calling his comments ‘divisive’ and insisted his point of view did not align with the military’s values.

Advert 10