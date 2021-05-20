unilad
Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Recall Racist Attack That Saw 300 Black People Killed

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 May 2021
Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Still See Horrors 100 Years LaterAmerican Red Cross/PA Images

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors have told a Congressional hearing about the horrors that occurred 100 years ago.

107-year-old Viola Fletcher and 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle spoke at the hearing yesterday, May 19, where they told members of Congress that they were still waiting for justice.

The hearing was set up to mark 100 years since the devastating events that took place. The massacre occurred over May 31 and June 1, 1921, and saw white Tulsa residents viciously attack Black residents and their businesses in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tusla Race Massacre PA Images

Around 300 Black people died as a result of the massacre, in addition to 10,000 people being left homeless.

Recalling the events, Randle said at yesterday’s hearing:

By the grace of God, I am still here. I have survived. I have survived to tell this story. Hopefully now you all will listen to us while we are still here.

They murdered people. We were told they just dumped the dead bodies into the river. I remember running outside of our house, I just passed dead bodies. It wasn’t a pretty sight. I still see it today in my mind, 100 years later.

Randle is one of the plaintiffs in a reparations lawsuit against the city of Tusla that was filed last year, Huffington Post reports. Randle alleges in the lawsuit that the city’s current racial and economic disparities stem back to the 1921 events.

Fletcher also spoke of events that unfolded 100 years ago, and detailed how she and her family had to flee their home in the middle of the night as the mob descended on her home.

She said, ‘We had great neighbours and I had friends to play with. I felt safe. I had everything a child could need. I had a bright future ahead of me. Within a few hours that was gone.’

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor PA Images

Fletcher, who was only seven years old at the time of the massacre, continued: 

I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history but I cannot.

Fletcher’s brother Hughes Van Ellis, a World War II veteran, also spoke at the hearing. He said, while wearing a US army cap, ‘I came home to segregation and a separate and unequal America, but still I believed in America.’

