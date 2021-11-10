unilad
TV News Host Returns To Twitter Following Suspension But Gets Permanently Banned Hours Later

by : Shola Lee on : 10 Nov 2021 18:58
TV News Host Returns To Twitter Following Suspension But Gets Permanently Banned Hours LaterHir TV/YouTube/Emerald Robinson/YouTube

Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Robinson was given a seven-day suspension from Twitter for breaking the platform’s rules about vaccine misinformation.

However, once she returned to the platform, she continued to spread vaccine falsehoods, leading to her account being permanently suspended.

Twitter 'Soft Block' - The Twitter website shot in park environment (Editorial use only: ­print, TV, e-book and editorial website). (Alamy)Alamy

Twitter locks the account of any users with more than five ‘strikes’ of sharing misleading information about COVID-19.

One of Robinson’s most controversial tweets to her more than 400,000 followers claimed that the vaccine tracked those injected.

She wrote:

Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.

Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.

The news correspondent falsely claimed that the vaccine tracked those injected with ‘luciferase’, a group of enzymes that produce light when exposed to air.

Luciferase can be found in fireflies, giving them their distinctive light. The enzyme is not contained in any of the COVID-19 vaccines on the market today.

Cleveland Clinic is developing a breast cancer vaccine. (Shawn Green/Cleveland Clinic)Shawn Green/Cleveland Clinic

Despite its name containing the word ‘lucifer’ and Robinson’s reference to the ‘New Testament’, the enzyme has nothing to do with Lucifer, or the Devil, in Christianity.

Following this tweet, Robinson was temporarily suspended but returned to Twitter yesterday, November 9.

She then promoted her account on Substack, a subscription newsletter service, which on Tuesday featured a new post that repeated claims that the vaccines were linked to the Devil.

She wrote:

One more thing: the new COVID-19 antibody test is called SATiN and it uses Luciferase. No, I’m not kidding. It’s not an accident that they’ve given this name to this test. It’s a warning.

This led to Robinson being permanently suspended from Twitter.

People took to the social media platform to call for Robinson’s removal from her post at Newsmax and to comment on the hypocrisy of her recent Tweets.

One user wrote:

Who wants to tell #EmeraldRobinson that her smart phone has a GPS so she can be … Oh, nevermind!!

Following Robinson’s removal from Twitter, Newsmax released a statement condemning its reporter’s actions.

Elliot Jacobson, the executive vice president and chief content officer, said that the network believes ‘that Covid 19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective’.

Addressing Robinson’s tweet specifically, he went on to add:

We have seen no evidence to suggest LUCIFERASE or LUCIFERIN are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort bioluminescent marker.

The government is urging those eligible to get their booster jab (Alamy)Alamy

Following the incident, Newsmax has announced that it will implement a staff-wide vaccine mandate, telling employees they need to be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

At this time, Robinson has not been fired and her future with Newsmax is still undecided.

A spokesperson for the network said that Robinson ‘remains off-air as Newsmax reviews matters relating to her posts made outside of the channel on her own social media’.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, COVID-19 Vaccine, Misinformation, Twitter

