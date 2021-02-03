TV Show Faces Backlash For Featuring All-White Panel To Discuss Racism WDR

A German TV show has been forced to make a statement after featuring an all-White panel of guests to discuss the issue of racism.

The discussion, held on WDR’s The Last Resort, was originally broadcast last year and was re-aired on Friday, January 29.

Advert 10

Four White celebrities were invited on the show to consider whether or not ‘Zigeunersoße’ – or ‘gypsy sauce’ – should be renamed. Although a popular type of spicy tomato sauce in Germany, the name has sparked debate in recent times, and the guests were asked to express their view on the subject.

Gypsy sauce Geyer Food

‘Zigeuner’ is a derogatory, racist German term for those from Roma and Sinti minority groups, communities that still face widespread discrimination in Europe.

As per AP, those from these communities will often experience poverty, as well as unequal access to education, jobs and opportunities for upwards mobility.

Advert 10

However, the term ‘Zigeunersauce’ has also been used by Germans for more than a century to refer to a hot, tomato-based sauce with chopped bell pepper, onions, vinegar and spices such as paprika.

For years, civil rights groups had called for a renaming due these racist connotations, without success. However, as of August 2020, food company Knorr announced it would be changing to ‘Paprika Sauce Hungarian Style’ going forward.

sauce WDR

The conversation surrounding the sauce inevitably prompted many opinions on the matter, some of which were aired during the controversial episode of The Last Resort.

Advert 10

Hosted by presenter Steffen Hallaschka, the all-White guest panel included author Micky Beisenherz, entertainer Thomas Gottschalk, actor Janine Kunze and popstar Jürgen Milski, all of whom disagreed that renaming the sauce was ‘a necessary step’.

As reported by Vice News, Gottschalk even claimed that dressing up in blackface as Jimi Hendrix at a party had been ‘a kind of awakening experience’ that had allowed him to understand how Black people felt for the first time in his life.

Since it was re-aired, the show has sparked a fierce backlash, with many people expressing understandable confusion as to why the panel didn’t include anyone who had actually been affected by racism in their own lives.

Advert 10

One viewer tweeted:

White people argue about whether gypsy sauce or gypsy schnitzel is racist without inviting a racism victim to the topic? One shouldn’t talk ABOUT those affected, but WITH those affected.

Another said:

It’s not about white people talking about racism, there are many who have a clue, but about what they say and how! It’s arrogant, ignorant, complacent.

Advert 10

WDR has now released the following statement in regards to the backlash [translated from German]:

This episode of the “last resort” is under strong criticism – and rightly so. In the “last instance”, controversial issues are to be discussed in an entertaining way, and of course every guest is allowed to express their opinion. But in retrospect, it is clear to us: With such a sensitive topic, people who bring other perspectives with them and / or are directly affected by it should definitely have participated. We learn from it and will do better.

Zeljko Jovanovic, director of the Open Society Foundations’ Roma Initiative, told VICE World News that this is a particularly offensive racist slur due to its close association with the Nazi genocide of the Roma people.