Twitter Clears Troll That Called BBC Presenter ‘Curry Muncher’

BBC News/Gavin Ramjaun/Twitter

A troll who posted racist hate about a BBC presenter via Twitter was initially cleared by the platform of any wrongdoing.

BBC presenter Gavin Ramjaun, 29, was called a ‘curry muncher’ among other racist phrases by a troll on the site.

Despite the blatant racist nature of the tweet against the journalist, the troll was initially cleared by Twitter of having actually violated any rules, leaving Ramjaun feeling ‘disgusted’.

Ramjuan, who is from Worcester, told Metro that the troll called him a ‘curry muncher aborigine’, said that he was ‘letting the Indians down’ and told him to ‘cut your damn hair and choose your wardrobe with a stylist’.

The troll concluded the tweet by calling the journalist an idiot.

The former Sky Sports host and ITV presenter was born in the UK, while his parents are from Mauritius.

According to Metro, when Ramjaun reported the incident, Twitter responded by saying that its rules had not been violated.

‘We didn’t find a violation of our rules in the content reported. We appreciate that you let us know what happened, and encourage you to reach out again in future if you see potential violations,’ the social media platform stated.

Ramjaun told Metro that he feels ‘disgusted’ by the fact that Twitter cleared the tweet. He called the words ‘inflammatory, racist and harmful’, and also noted how this is not the first time he has received such abuse, with it occurring ‘every couple of months’.

He said:

You get people making reference to skin colour and saying, ‘You don’t deserve to be here, you’re taking an English person’s job’. The immigrant stuff. It makes you feel low and worthless.

The presenter said that it wasn’t even the abuse that he was most angry about. While the abuse was ‘horrendous and dehumanising’, he told Metro that he was most outraged by Twitter’s response, which appeared to be some sort of ‘automated email’. ‘Has someone even read it? When they say it hasn’t fallen foul of their code of conduct, it makes you feel even worse,’ he said.

Ramjaun spoke of how he has ‘just lost faith’ in social media due to the lack of empathy. He noted how ‘a person reaching out would have been much more palatable’.

The racist abuse against Ramjaun comes a few months after the abuse that some players faced following England’s loss in the final of the Euros. The UK was declared as being ‘by far‘ the largest origin of the racist tweets, with many taking to the site to call out its algorithms and methods to remove such abuse.

Ramjaun noted the mental health issues that can occur as a result of such abuse, saying that sites have ‘got to be more proactive’. He added that the BBC have been really supportive and that he has access to a counsellor.

Twitter told Metro that it’s a ‘top priority’ to keep its users ‘safe and free from abuse’.

It added:

While we have made recent strides, we know there is still work to be done to work at scale and pace to build a healthier Twitter. After review, we have taken action on the tweet for violating the hateful conduct policy.

After being contacted by Metro, Twitter has since removed the tweet, however the Twitter user’s account reportedly remains active.