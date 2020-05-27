Twitter Denies Widower’s Pleas To Remove Trump’s ‘Horrifying Lies’ About Wife’s Death

PA

Twitter has denied a widower’s pleas to remove Donald Trump’s ‘horrifying’ tweets regarding his wife’s death.

Timothy Klausutis lost his wife, Lori, in 2001, when she was found dead in the Florida office where she worked under MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who was a Republican congressman at the time.

Lori’s death was ruled an accident, with authorities determining the 28-year-old had died after suffering an abnormal heart rhythm and losing consciousness, which caused her to collapse and hit her head.

Police found no evidence of foul play, but conspiracy theories emerged suggesting Scarborough was responsible for the death. Trump dredged up these uncorroborated theories on Twitter earlier this month, urging police to reopen the case.

He wrote:

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!

Donald Trump Jr. also jumped on the bandwagon, tweeting MSNBC and implying they should get someone on the show to discuss Lori’s death with Scarborough.

After seeing the tweets, Lori’s widower Timothy wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking him to remove them, explaining that as her husband he feels one of his obligations is to ‘protect her memory as [he] would have protected her in life’.

He continued:

Conspiracy theorists, including most recently the President of the United States, continue to spread their bile and misinformation on your platform disparaging the memory of my wife and our marriage. My request is simple: Please delete these tweets.

Timothy said he’d reviewed the company’s terms of service and concluded Trump’s tweets were in violation of them. He went on to point out Twitter has previously removed content and accounts that are inconsistent with its rules.

The widower continued:

I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him – the memory of my dead wife – and perverted it for perceived political gain. My wife deserves better.

Timothy’s views were supported by Scarborough’s wife and co-anchor Mika Brzezinksi, who condemned Trump for his tweets. She also asked Twitter to remove the posts.

Despite their efforts, Twitter has denied the requests to have the tweets removed, ABC News reports.

A spokesperson said:

We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family. We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly.

Trump has seen Timothy’s letter, but stood by his argument that police should reopen the case, stating that he was ‘sure that ultimately they want to get to the bottom of it’.

He continued:

It’s a very suspicious thing and I hope somebody gets to the bottom of it. It would be a very good thing. As you know, there’s no statute of limitations.

Trump also defended himself by saying the idea to reopen the case ‘was not a Donald Trump original thought’, but rather something that had been ‘going on for years’.

Joseph Uscinski, a political science professor at the University of Miami, told ABC News Trump is encouraging his 80 million followers to believe in the conspiracy theories, and expressed concerns someone could act against Scarborough as a result.

Timothy’s heartfelt plea has been shared widely online, with many people expressing their sorrow for the widower’s pain.