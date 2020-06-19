Twitter Flags Trump Over Fake Video Of Black Child Running From 'Racist Baby' PA/realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Twitter has flagged a doctored ‘racist baby’ video tweeted by US president Donald Trump on account of it being an example of manipulated media.

The video in question has been doctored to look as if it had been an official CNN broadcast. It involves two toddlers running, with fake graphics reading ‘Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby’, and ‘Racist baby probably a Trump voter’.

The clip later goes on to accuse ‘fake news’ of spreading misinformation, revealing what the clip was actually about. With the music suddenly becoming upbeat, the two children are revealed to be friends who had been simply running to meet and give each other a hug – a heartwarming video that went viral last year.

The doctored video wraps up with misleading text that reads, ‘America is not the problem, fake news is’, before adding: ‘If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires’.

The video was seemingly made by infamous meme-maker and Trump supporter Logan Cook, who goes by the handle Carpe Donktum. Trump has, unsurprisingly, shared pro-Trump videos made by Cook before. Cook was banned from Twitter for a while last year, after his Meme World website shared a video depicting Trump murdering his critics in the media, TechCrunch reports.

Trump’s attitude towards the ‘fake news media’ is well-known, so it’s unsurprising to see him share a video attacking them. However, Twitter has since labelled Trump’s tweet as ‘manipulated media’, as part of the social media site’s ongoing clampdown on misinformation spread by the US president and others, thereby marking Trump with the same ‘fake news’ label he was seemingly warning others against.

According to Twitter guidelines, the site ‘may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images)’ which have been ‘deceptively altered or fabricated’.

This policy was previously enforced when White House social media director Dan Scavino posted manipulated footage that made it seem as though presidential candidate Joe Biden had endorsed Trump.

Donald Trump PA Images

CNN did indeed broadcast the footage of the toddlers, but had reported it as part of a heartwarming story about two young boys being best friends.

The respective parents of 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan had intended to share the video as a way of showing a beautiful friendship between a black boy and a white boy in a world where there is so much racism and division.

Maxwell’s father, Michael Cisneros, told CNN affiliate WPIX:

The reason that it’s getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy. […] But if it can change someone’s mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it’s totally worth it.

This incident comes after Trump signed an executive order in May designed to reduce protections for social media companies over the content shared on their platforms. Trump’s decision arrived after Twitter added an unprecedented warning to one of his tweets that was deemed to be ‘glorifying violence’ during recent protests.

In a statement, Twitter described Trump’s order as being ‘a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law’:

#Section230 protects American innovation and freedom of expression, and it’s underpinned by democratic values. Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and Internet freedoms.

This isn’t the first time Trump has posted manipulated CNN footage in a bid to accuse journalists of sharing fake news about his administration. Another clip bore a fake chyron that read: ‘Trumps Fault? White Man in MAGA Hat Attacks Black Uber Driver’.

This incident comes in the same week that Facebook took down various posts and adverts from Trump’s re-election campaign, which featured a symbol used by the Nazis, subsequently violating the platform’s ‘policy against organized hate’.

The advert in question featured an inverted red triangle with a black border alongside the message:

Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem. They are DESTROYING our cities and rioting – it’s absolute madness … Please add your name IMMEDIATELY to stand with your President and his decision to declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization.

The symbol of the inverted red triangle was used by the Nazis in concentration camps as a means of identifying political prisoners.

Antifa refers to an anti-fascist protest movement that stands against racism and white nationalism, a group Trump has regularly made unsupported claims about, such as falsely accusing 75-year-old Martin Gugino – a protester shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, who fractured his skull as a result – of being an ‘antifa provocateur’.