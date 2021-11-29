Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Steps Down From CEO Role

Alamy

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, is stepping down as CEO of the social media platform, the company has announced.

In a company email published by Dorsey on Twitter, he wrote that he had ‘decided it’s finally time for me to leave’.

Advert 10

Twitter confirmed to CNBC that Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal will be taking over the role, effective immediately.

Dorsey, who co-founded the social media giant in 2005, has served two stints as CEO, having been pushed out in 2008 before returning to the role in 2015. He is expected to continue to sit on the board of directors until May 2022, at which point he will leave the company entirely.

In his email, Dorsey told the site’s employees:

Advert 10

I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, of course. I love this service and company… and all of you so much. I’m really sad… yet really happy. There aren’t many companies that get to this level. And there aren’t many founders that choose their company over their own ego. I know we’ll prove this was the right move.

PA Images

Ahead of the announcement, the New York Times reported that Dorsey has been facing criticism among employees and investors for his perceived lack of leadership and focus on other ventures. The 45-year-old is also CEO of financial payments company Square.

His exit comes 18 months after he survived an attempted ouster by investment fund Elliott Management, which had called on him to step down from one of his CEO positions.

Advert 10