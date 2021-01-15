unilad
Twitter Insider Leaks Tape Of Jack Dorsey Discussing Trump Ban

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Jan 2021 08:26
Twitter Insider Leaks Tape Of Jack Dorsey Discussing Trump Ban

Recordings have been leaked of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussing Donald Trump’s permanent ban from the social media platform.

It’s been a week since the outgoing POTUS – now the only president in US history to be impeached twice – was handed a lifetime ban from Twitter after inciting the chaos at the Capitol on January 6, which led to the death of five people.

Pressure mounted on social media platforms to take action against Trump as the riot progressed. Soon, suspensions or bans were enforced across every major platform, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitch, YouTube and Twitter, with the latter accusing his tweets of ‘glorifying violence’.

Project Veritas, a group that looks to expose censorship and media bias in current affairs, shared a recording of Dorsey speaking about Trump’s ban. The tweet was captioned with ‘CENSORSHIP GONE WILD’ and siren emojis.

In the short clip, the CEO tells staff, ‘We are focused on one account right now. But this is going to be much bigger than just one account. And it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week. And the next few weeks and go on beyond the inauguration. We have to expect that, we have to be ready for that.’

Trump Twitter

He continues, ‘So, the focus is certainly on this account and how it ties to real world violence. But also we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away any time soon.’

Dorsey adds, ‘And the moves that we’re making today around QAnon for instance, one such example of a much broader approach we should be looking at and going deeper on. So the team has a lot of work and a lot of focus on this particular issue. But we also need to give them the space and the support to focus on the much bigger picture. Because it is not going away.’

He concludes, ‘You know, the US is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day. And our role is to protect the integrity of that conversation and do what we can to make sure that no one is being harmed based off that. And that is our focus. And that is the colour we want to provide.’

In response to the clip, a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News, ‘The remarks shown in the video were delivered to our more than 5,400 employees and are nearly the same words Jack shared in a recent tweet thread offering context around and reflections on our work to protect the conversation in recent weeks.’

On Dorsey’s account, he defended the decision to ban Trump while acknowledging the impact on public conversation. ‘We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all,’ he wrote.

