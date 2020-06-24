Twitter Permanently Bans Account Behind Massive FBI Leak

The eventual outcome of this leak will likely have disastrous effects for many innocent people. First, it will likely inflict irreparable reputational, financial and even physical harm to suspects and people charged with crimes who later were acquitted in a court of law.

The underlying motives of the publication are obscure for the time being […] Given the surrounding technical circumstances of the leak, it may be reasonable to suppose that the perpetrators have left numerous traces and digital footprints while exfiltrating the data and publishing it online.

From a technical standpoint, it is a painful reminder that third-party security is essential to protect your organisation from cyber threats in 2020.