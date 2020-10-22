Twitter Says There's 'No Evidence' Trump's Account Was Hacked PA Images

Twitter has said there’s ‘no evidence’ Donald Trump’s social media account was hacked, after a Dutch security expert claimed to have guessed his password.

Considering how many people pay attention to the things posted on Trump’s Twitter account, it would be sensible for the POTUS to make it pretty tough for someone to gain access to it. You’d expect a password in the ‘very strong’ category; one packed to the brim with special characters, numbers and upper and lower case letters.

Security expert Victor Gevers recently contradicted that assumption by claiming he’d managed to break into Trump’s personal Twitter with the password ‘Maga2020!’.

President Donald Trump

Gevers said he was able to access the president’s direct messages and had the ability to send tweets from his account, according to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant, but Twitter has since released a statement in opposition of Gevers’ claims.

As per The Independent, the company said:

We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government.

Trump Twitter account

After allegedly hacking Trump’s account, Gevers apparently decided to use his knowledge for good and alerted both Trump and US governmental services about the breach. After sending an email to Trump, the security expert claims he was contacted by the Secret Service, which is said to have thanked Gevers for bringing the issue to its attention.

This isn’t the first time Gevers has targeted Trump’s social media, as he previously put his hacking skills to use in 2016 when the password was reportedly set to ‘yourefired’.

You’d think the president would have learned to avoid using his catchphrases as passwords since then, but it seems that might not be the case.

Trump

Gevers told de Volkskrant he hadn’t planned on successfully hacking Trump’s account again, and admitted that he expected to be blocked from the login page after failing to guess the president’s password four times.

‘Maga2020!’ was his fifth guess, and he slammed Twitter for not making it more difficult for people to access the account.

He commented:

Why is it possible for someone from a different time zone to log into such an important account? Why doesn’t Twitter demand better passwords? If I can access his account, then foreign nations can do so as well, right? Why aren’t the persons who are supposed to protect the president informed when someone reports that his account is unsafe?

Trump in Make America Great Again

Following the more recent breach, Trump’s account was made subject to two-factor authentication, a security process that requires secondary confirmation whenever a new device tries to log in.

