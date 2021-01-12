unilad
Advert

Twitter Suspends 70,000 QAnon Accounts In Wake Of US Capitol Riot

by : Saman Javed on : 12 Jan 2021 11:50
twitter qanontwitter qanonPA Images

Twitter has suspended the accounts of more than 70,000 users associated with the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory following the riots at the US Capitol last week.

In a blog post shared earlier today, January 12, Twitter said it had suspended the accounts because they were ‘engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service’.

Advert

The platform said it had taken the steps to protect its community from ‘attempts to incite violence, organise attacks, and share deliberately misleading information about the election outcome’.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELIJacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELIPA Images

The update comes after the platform announced on Friday that it would permanently remove accounts that shared QAnon-related content.

QAnon conspiracists believe a disproven theory that Donald Trump is in secret war with a clan of elite, Satan-worshipping paedophiles.

Advert

Supporters of the movement were among the hundreds of violent rioters that stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 in a bid to halt the confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Several prominent QAnon members were photographed inside the building wearing QAnon-themed clothing and flying banners.

One man, who calls himself the ‘QAnon Shaman’, has been arrested following the riots. Jacob Chansley, known as Jake Angeli is being held on charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Advert

Among those who had their accounts removed were Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, high-profile supporters of Trump.

Both men met with Trump at the White House in recent weeks to discuss strategies to overturn the election results, NBC News reports. In July 2020, a recording was released in which Flynn, a former national security advisor, was heard reciting the QAnon theory pledge.

Twitter’s announcement comes as several social media companies step up their efforts to monitor content on their platforms that could incite violence.

Advert

Following Twitter’s lifetime ban on Donald Trump’s account, Facebook also announced it had suspended the president’s account ‘indefinitely’, and at least until Biden takes office on January 20.

‘We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,’ Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a statement.

Additionally, on Monday, January 11, Facebook said it would remove all content containing the phrases ‘stop the seal’ from its platforms.

The outgoing president is also suspended from Snapchat, Spotify, Twitch and Spotify. Other platforms, Reddit, TikTok and YouTube have announced new restrictions on content. Videos of Trump telling rioters they are ‘very special’, or supporting his claims of election fraud, will be removed.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List
News

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’
News

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week
News

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Facebook, Joe Biden, Now, Twitter

Credits

Twitter

  1. Twitter

    An update following the riots in Washington, DC

 