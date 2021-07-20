Twitter Suspends Republican Conspiracy Theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene

PA Images

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former QAnon supporter and right-wing conspiracy theorist, has been suspended from Twitter.

The Republican lawmaker has been attracting controversy since her first days in Congress, when she tried to open impeachment proceedings against US President Joe Biden in the immediate wake of Donald Trump’s acquittal. She’s since gone on to insist she’s being censored, after likening mask mandates to the Holocaust and calling Caitlyn Jenner a ‘man in a dress.’

Advert 10

Greene has now been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours, with her account put in read-only mode, after tweeting misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

PA Images

‘The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65. With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone,’ she falsely wrote, with the post now coming with a ‘misleading’ warning.

She also tweeted about supporting investigations into baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia, months after Biden entered the White House.

Advert 10

PA Images

Greene was suspended from Twitter earlier in April, but the company said it was a mistake caused by its automated moderation system. ‘These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved,’ she said in a statement to The New York Times.

However, her rhetoric is popular among far-right supporters, having raised more than $3.2 million in her first three months in office.